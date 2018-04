Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- After a $3.5 million makeover, the moonwalk has reopened on the New Orleans riverfront.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu was on site of the ribbon cutting for the reopening Wednesday.

There are some new trees, an enhanced walking surface, some new lighting and a better connection from the city to the river.

This improved moonwalk is a key phase of the soon-to-be 3.2 miles of contiguous space from Spanish Plaza to Crescent Park.