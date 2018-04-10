WWOZ releases more Brass Passes, more Jazz Fest fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Help for our beloved listener-supported community radio station WWOZ comes in the form of the much-coveted WWOZ Brass Pass for Jazz Fest.

For lovers of both, it's one of the best ways to support the station, but also to see the fest every day. And while the Brass Passes are normally sold out by now, OZ has just made an additional 200 available for purchase.

"It's your ticket to all 7 days of the Jazz Fest, and the great thing about it is that it's fully transferable," WWOZ General Manager Beth Arroyo-Utterback told us. "A different person can use it every day. We have fresh fruit being carved all day long, iced coffee all day long tables, chairs, misters. You're out of the from the sun in in the shade we have separate restrooms. We also have recharging stations and wi-fi."

Click here for info on the WWOZ Brass Passes.