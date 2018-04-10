Would you eat it? Strawberry Pretzel Salad!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

This is a salad you'll want to eat after dinner! Test Kitchen Taylor says this recipe is one of the best yet.

Strawberry Pecan Pretzel Salad

1 cup crushed pretzels

1/2 cup chopped pecans

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup butter melted

3 cups diced strawberries

8 oz cream cheese softened

1/2 cup sugar

3 cups cool whip or whipped cream

Mix together crushed pretzels, chopped pecans, brown sugar and melted butter.

Spread on a large baking sheet and bake at 400 degrees for 7 minutes.

Allow the mixture to cool and then break it into small pieces.

Beat together softened cream cheese, and sugar.

Fold in the cool whip or whipped cream.

Before serving, stir the diced strawberries and sugared pretzels and pecans into the cream cheese mixture.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!