Thibodaux officer back on patrol 1 year after second double lung transplant

THIBODAUX, LA – A deputy battling Cystic Fibrosis is back on patrol after his second double lung transplant.

The Thibodaux Police Department celebrated Officer Paul Thibodaux’s first day back on April 9 with a post to the department’s official Facebook page.

Thibodaux has been recovering from the intensive surgery for a year, but he achieved his goal of returning to work, according to the TPD.

The post announcing Thibodaux’s return generated hundreds of well wishes in the comment section and thousands of likes overnight.