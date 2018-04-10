× They’re in: Pelicans reach playoffs for the first time since 2015

The New Orleans Pelicans clinched their first playoff berth in three seasons with a 113-100 win Monday night over the Clippers in Los Angeles.

Anthony Davis had 28 points and 5 blocks. Nikola Mirotic had 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Pelicans, who won their fourth consecutive game.

The Pelicans won their 47th game of the season against 34 losses. New Orleans won 24 road games in the regular season, 3rd highest total in the Western Conference, behind top seeded Houston and second seed Golden State.

New Orleans can still be the fourth seed, and can still be the 8th seed in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Pelicans host San Antonio Wednesday night. The clubs have identical 47-34 records.