Sydney Torres expands French Quarter crime-reporting app to the North Shore

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has partnered with New Orleans businessman Sidney Torres to bring the same crime-reporting app Torres created for the French Quarter to the North Shore.

The sheriff’s office made the announcement at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. Watch the full press conference below.

“This app makes our citizens true partners in the fight against crime in St. Tammany by giving them the ability to alert deputies of crimes as they are occurring,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “I am committed to using any tool available to help keep the citizens of this parish safe.”

The app uses geo-pinpointing software to provide deputies with an exact location of the reported activity and gives residents the option to include photos and/or videos with their reports.

The App Task Force is free to download on smartphones. It gives residents the ability to report crime and suspicious activity taking place in real time, reducing the response time for deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The app can also be used by the sheriff’s office to send public safety alerts to residents who have downloaded the app.

“The addition of our new app sends yet another message to would-be criminals that our law-abiding citizens will not put up with crimes happening in their neighborhoods,” said Sheriff Smith. “Our residents now have a tool right at their fingertips to help fight crime.”

The App Task Force is live now.