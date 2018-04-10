St. Aug students win Powerade video essay contest, earn $2,000 for equipment upgrades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A big congrats is in order for the Purple Knights at St. Augustine High School.

St. Aug. students recently won top honors for Louisiana in the Coca-Cola Co.'s POWERADE Power Your School video essay contest.

The students earned $2,000 to upgrade and purchase new equipment for their efforts in writing, developing, and producing the video highlighting how students power through the day.

The one-minute video, Share the Power, was created by student members of the St. Augustine Film and Media Crew, with production assistance from faculty adviser Mark Paul. You can watch the video below.

Each year, the Powerade contest gives away $1 million to help high schools across America. Schools enter the contest with an essay or video. Powerade selects 500 schools and provides each winning school $2,000.