NOPD: Suspect sought for hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is searching for the driver of a silver SUV that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident April 1 near the intersection of Westbank Expressway and Terry Parkway.

At about 2:50 a.m., NOPD Traffic Division officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle described as a small silver SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed and should have major front-end damage. The driver of the SUV did not stop after striking the victim, who was crossing the roadway. The SUV then fled the scene on the ground level of the Westbank Expressway, headed into the city of Gretna and then unknown.

The 51-year-old male victim suffered serious bodily injury in this incident and was taken to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact the NOPD Traffic Fatality Division at 504-658-6215 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.