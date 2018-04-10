NOPD looking for suspected armed robber

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery last month.

The victim told police she had just sat down in the front seat of her parked car in the 1600 block of North Roman Street around 12:30 a.m. on March 24 when she heard a man tell her not to move.

When the victim glanced to her left, she saw a man later identified as 26-year-old Rayshaun George Lea kneeling in the street and pointing a gun at her head, according to the NOPD.

Lea told the woman to hand over her possessions, which she did before fleeing.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Rayshaun George Lea should contact any Fifth District detective at (504) 658-6050.