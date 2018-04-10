NOPD collects more than 100 prom dresses for local high school students

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD, with the help of community groups and entrepreneurs, has collected more than 100 dresses for 60 junior and senior high school girls to choose from for their prom this year.

NOPD Fourth District Officer Qiana Lewis first started collecting dresses last year with the help of sorority Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Omicron Nu Zeta Chapter. She provided 25 high school seniors from Algiers Charter Technological Academy with prom dresses.

This year, officer Qiana partnered with local entrepreneurs, entertainers, Sen.Troy Carter and NOPD school resource officers to expand the drive and seek donations from the community.

Because of those efforts and partnerships, NOPD was able to provide dresses for girls attending 10 different schools in the state and host an event fashion show, which was held this past Saturday (April 7) at Alice Harte Charter School.

The 60 girls not only received a free prom dress, they were also given the option to get their hair and make-up done by volunteer stylists and artists.

The fashion event was sponsored by The New Orleans Police Department, Carter, iHeart Media, InspireNOLA Charter Schools, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Anointed Cutts by Sam and Face by Jiya Janae.