NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for robbing car, shooting at homeowner in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested two juveniles for robbing a parked car and shooting at the car’s owner in Lakeview last month.

The woman had just returned from shopping around 2:30 p.m. on March 21 when she stepped inside her home in the 900 block of Walker Street, according to the NOPD.

When she stepped back outside, she saw an Audi SUV pulled next to her vehicle, and several people were going through her car.

The woman told the robbers to get out of her car, and one of the thieves pulled out a gun and fired it toward her while running back to the SUV, which had been reported stolen on March 20.

Members of the NOPD’s Tactical Intelligence Gathering Enforcement Response Unit caught up to one of the juveniles for possession of a stolen vehicle on April 4.

That juvenile and a second juvenile were positively identified as the perpetrators in the March 21 robbery and shooting, according to the NOPD.

Both juveniles have been arrested and face multiple charges related to the crime.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.