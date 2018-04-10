NOPD: Armed robbers made victims unlock phones, change passcodes

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a 17-year-old they say held up a group of people in New Orleans East, forcing them to change their passcodes on their phones before handing them over.

The three victims were walking home near the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and the South I-10 Service Road on March 26 when two men approached them.

The two armed robbers made the victims unlock their phones, go into the settings, and change each phone’s passcode before handing them over.

Seventeen-year-old Andrew Stevens has been identified as one of the armed robbers, and he faces three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to notify Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.