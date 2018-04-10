× Lafreniere Live free concert series starts Thursday at Lafreniere Park

METAIRIE, La. — Free concert Thursdays are back starting April 12 at Lafreniere Park.

The concerts are from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. every Thursday from April 12-May 3. They take place at the Al Copeland Meadow Concert Stage, 3000 Downs Boulevard, in Metairie.

Here’s the lineup:

April 12: “Lost in the 60s”

April 19: Dr. Rock

April 26: The Phunky Monkeys

May 3: LPO Concert – special event – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Organizers ask that you refrain from bringing outside food and drink into the concerts.