Lafreniere Live free concert series starts Thursday at Lafreniere Park
METAIRIE, La. — Free concert Thursdays are back starting April 12 at Lafreniere Park.
The concerts are from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. every Thursday from April 12-May 3. They take place at the Al Copeland Meadow Concert Stage, 3000 Downs Boulevard, in Metairie.
Here’s the lineup:
- April 12: “Lost in the 60s”
- April 19: Dr. Rock
- April 26: The Phunky Monkeys
- May 3: LPO Concert – special event – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Organizers ask that you refrain from bringing outside food and drink into the concerts.
29.984092 -90.152852