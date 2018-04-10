JPSO vehicle flips on I-10, blocks exit ramp

NEW ORLEANS – An unmarked Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office SUV flipped on I-10 this morning, shutting down a portion of the interstate.

Officers and emergency crews were at the scene after the silver SUV landed on its side at the top of an exit ramp.

A sedan can be seen stopped nearby.

WGNO viewer Michelle Webster said she was on the way to Costco when she saw the aftermath of the crash and began snapping pictures.

There has been no word of injuries or the cause of the accident yet.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.