First timer: LSU quarterback Myles Brennan speaks to media for 1st time as a Tiger

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan, speaking to the media for the first time as a Tiger, said he is making progress on one of his big offseason goals, that is gaining weight.

Brennan said he arrived at LSU weighing 179 pounds. He said he now weighs 195 pounds.

Brennan said he starts each day with 2 or 3 breakfast sandwiches, and a shake. His day ends with a “midnight snack.” Brennan said no food is out of bounds, including “Canes and pizza.”

The much heralded quarterback from St. Stanislaus High School in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi is locked in a three way battle this spring for the starting quarterback job with junior Justin McMillan and redshirt freshman Lowell Narcisse.

Brennan was asked if he thought he should be the starting quarterback at LSU.

“I will leave that up to Coach O”, said Brennan.

Orgeron has indicated he will wait till fall camp to announce a starter.

