D.J. Conner is all grown up! Michael Fishman of TV’s ‘Roseanne’ talks about hit show

NEW ORLEANS -- The hit TV show "Roseanne" is back and in a big way!

With record ratings, the reboot of the sitcom is a success for ABC.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez chatted with actor Michael Fishman, who plays D.J. Conner on the show.

Michael Fishman started his acting career on "Roseanne" at age 6, and it all began because of one joke he told when he was auditioning as a 5-year-old.

"I told Roseanne a pretty good joke at the time. Coming from a 5-year-old, it was pretty good," he said.

And after all this time, Fishman is keeping us laughing on the reboot.

"Roseanne has given me great advice over the years. She's taught me how to find the fun in tough situations and be bold," he siad.

As for his TV dad, "John Goodman gives me great career advice, and advice on being a dad."

Recently, Fishman said he spent time with Goodman in New Orleans, where Goodman lives.

"Roseanne" tackles family issues in a fun way.

"On the show, my character is in a interracial marriage, and we have a bi-racial child," Fishman said. "I don't think there is enough of that represented in entertainment today, so it is an opportunity to give people a way to see themselves."

And about that famous Roseanne laugh, Fishman said, "There's a nasally fun tone to her laugh."

Here's to hoping that Roseanne and the rest of the crew keep us laughing for many more years to come!

Fishman currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife and two children.

"Roseanne" airs on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. on WGNO-TV.

