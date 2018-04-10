× Cohen raids also sought info on his taxi medallion business

The search warrant behind Monday’s raids on the office and hotel room of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, included a request for documents related to Cohen’s ownership of taxi medallions, two sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Cohen has held numerous New York City medallions in his portfolio, according to records, though the value has been diminished since the onset of Uber and Lyft.

CNN reported Monday night that the search was also related to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a source with knowledge, with whom Cohen is in a legal dispute over a hush agreement Daniels signed before the 2016 campaign to keep quiet about an alleged affair between her and Trump. Through White House officials, Trump continues to deny that he had an affair with Daniels.

There were various sections to the request regarding information connected to payments to Daniels and communications with Trump and his campaign, one of the sources said. Another source said Monday that the search included bank records.

There were also what one source said were other issues that could be unrelated to Daniels, including smaller investments.

In addition, the warrant said it related in part to election laws.

The FBI raided Cohen’s office on Monday, Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan confirmed, and a source familiar with the matter said Monday’s raids included the Loews Regency hotel where Cohen has been staying. The Wall Street Journal reported the raid included Cohen’s home.

Ryan said in a statement that the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York had executed “a series of search warrants,” and that federal prosecutors had told him it stemmed partially from a referral by the office of special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump lashed out at news of the searches, calling it “ridiculous” and “an attack on our country.”

His anger continued through Tuesday morning, when he apparently referred to the special counsel investigation as a “total witch hunt.”