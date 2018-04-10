× Best Chefs of Louisiana 2018

“The American Culinary Federation New Orleans Chapter will host The Best Chefs of Louisiana 2018 to feature the outstanding chefs in our region. This years event will remember our beloved Frank Davis, and celebrate the incomparable Frank Brigtsen. A special appearance will be made Commander’s Palace own, Chef Tory McPhail… The ACFNO’s Best Chefs of Louisiana fundraiser will benefit ACFNO culinary scholarships fund. The American Culinary Federation New Orleans chapter offers educational scholarships to college students pursuing their career in the culinary arts field.” – acfno.org

Tuesday, April 10, 2018

6pm-10:30pm

New Orleans Lakefront Airport 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd #219, New Orleans, LA 70126

Tickets General Admission: $100



Langlois

“Think of Langlois as a traveling food show – we bring the best of New Orleans cuisine and Louisiana cooking to you. Our trained chefs are storytellers, food nerds, Louisiana natives, and culinary historians who make every event memorable, fascinating, and fun. We take guests on a journey through the history and ingredients of Louisiana’s unique food culture, and our demonstrations explore all of the influences in Creole and Cajun cooking, including French, Spanish, German, Italian, Native American, African, and Vietnamese cuisine. We provide culinary entertainment for groups of all sizes in your venue of choice – from private homes to the convention center. We are also partnered with a network of unique and historic private event spaces and homes around New Orleans, including the Southern Food and Beverage Museum and the Dryades Market. Langlois is more than a meal or Louisiana cooking class – we deliver fun New Orleans dining and culinary entertainment at its finest!” – langloisnola.com



