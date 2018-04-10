Bank robbery suspect arrested less than 24 hours after heist

METAIRIE, LA — At about 3:40 in the afternoon on Monday, April 9, a man walked into a bank in Metairie and robbed it. At about 10:00 the following morning, the FBI says the suspect was in custody.

According to agents, the suspect is named Stephen Scott. They say he was arrested in the New Orleans area by the FBI New Orleans Violent Crime Task Force. The task force and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office worked together on the investigation.

Neighbors tell WGNO that Scott was arrested at his home in the 3100 block of Dumaine Street.

According to the FBI, Scott targeted the First American Bank and Trust at 1800 Veterans Boulevard. Agents say Scott approached a teller in the bank and demanded money. They say he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Agents did not say if a weapon was involved.

There was no report of any injuries, and agents did not say if any of the money was recovered after Scott’s arrest.

Agents say Scott was taken into custody without incident. Next, the case will be sent to the U. S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana for prosecution.