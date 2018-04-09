WrestleMania RECORD BREAKER at Superdome: 78,000 WWE fans from 50 states, 67 countries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It was a super weekend at the Superdome for super fans of WWE WrestleMania 34's superstars.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has a couple of them who came to New Orleans for the fun.

Fans came from all 50 states.

And they came from around the world. They came to New Orleans from 67 countries.

The pop culture extravaganza brought in big bucks. It brought in $14.1 million.

That beats the old New Orleans WrestleMania record of $10 million.

That was back in 2014.

WrestleMania brought in 78,000 fans into the Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans

One superfan ccomes all the way from South Carolina. She comes in fact from Rock Hill, South Carolina which is not far from Charlotte, North Carolina.

That's more than 700 miles from New Orleans.

Her name is Precious Neely.

Precious Neely is a superfan of wrestler Ember Moon.

Precious Neely says she works in a male-dominated environment.

That's why Precious Neely idolizes Ember Moon. Ember Moon is strong. Ember Moon is courageous.

Ember Moon is female.

Precious Neely likes Ember Moon so much, Precious arrives at WWE WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans dressed as Ember Moon. She's dressed for Ember Moon success.

Precious Neely looks like Ember Moon and she has an Ember Moon action figure in her hand just so there's no doubt to anybody anywhere of who her hero is.

And there's another superfan WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood bumps into.

One 16-year-old comes from New Orleans.

His name is Ray Hills.

He's had a dream since he was seven.

That dream is to be an announcer for the WWE.

At the WWE WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans is where dreams can come true.

And that's what's happening for Ray Hills.

He sits in the broadcast booth, the one that's wet up at WWE WrestleMania 34 Axxess and Ray Hills gets to call a match between two of his all time favorite WWE Superstars.

Ray has a dream of playing for the NBA and now maybe a career as an announcer for the WWE