Volunteers plant more than 1,700 plants at future home of Louisiana Children’s Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Volunteers got dirty at City Park Monday, planting more than 1,700 plants that will support the wildlife habitat that's being built around the future home of the Louisiana Children's Museum.

The Louisiana Children’s Museum’s future site in City Park encompasses 8.5 acres, including a lagoon that will be restored to include freshwater and brackish wetland environments.

The lagoon on the children's museum site in New Orleans City Park creates an opportunity to display the unique qualities and importance of several coastal plants species and how they support a complex and sensitive environment. These native plants are especially good for stabilizing or restoring disturbed or degraded areas, and for erosion and slope control.

LCM in City Park will have indoor and outdoor environmental elements, including decks, bridges, sensory and edible gardens, a floating classroom and a restored interpretive wetlands area.

Other museum additions will include a life-sized interactive chess board that will teach children about New Orleans history, an experiential floating classroom on the lagoon’s edge in the wetlands environment and a Mighty Mississippi exhibit which tells the story of the journey of the River from the Twin Cities, through St. Louis and Memphis, all the way to the Port of New Orleans and the Gulf of Mexico.

The museum, which has been in the Warehouse District for the last 30 years, is expected to open at its new site in City Park later this year.