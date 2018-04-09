× St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office sets up fund for deputy whose 5-year-old daughter died in crash

LAPLACE, La. — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office has set up a fundraising account at Regions Bank for Deputy Benjamin Teekell and his family.

Teekell, who works in the SJSO’s Special Operations/K9 Division, was involved in a vehicle crash in Ascension Parish on April 6. The crash took the life of his 5-year-old daughter, Addisyn.

Teekell and his 8-year-old daughter, Ashtyn, also were treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

The SJSO has opened a fund for the family at Regions Bank. Anyone may make a donation at any Regions Bank in the name of the fund: Teekell Family Benefit Account.