× Police search for Kenner murder suspect

KENNER, LA. – Police have identified the man accused of killing another man in Kenner.

Lanard Lavigne is wanted in death of Connor Kerwin. Kerwin was killed in the 300 block of Clemson Drive on March 14th.

In addition to Kerwin’s death, police say they want Lavigne on aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons, and possession of a stolen gun charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.