NOPD arrests 3 for string of more than a dozen armed robberies

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested two men and a juvenile in connection to a string of at least 13 armed robberies committed in a little over two weeks, many of which were in the Bywater and Uptown.

James Warrick and Roy Cross, who are both 19-years-old, have been arrested along with a 15-year-old boy for a robbery spree that began on March 21 and ended April 6, according to the NOPD.

Many of the victims of the 13 robberies described similar tactics, suspects, and a common vehicle, information which led investigators to a house in the 2000 block of Feliciana Street.

NOPD detectives and Louisiana State Police Troopers began surveillance of the home and executed a search warrant of the home and a vehicle parked nearby that was thought to have been used in the robberies.

“Numerous individuals” exited the house when commanded to do so, but Warrick, Cross, and the juvenile refused to come outside, according to the NOPF.

A SWAT team was called in, and eventually all three were arrested.

The trio admitted to committing the robberies, with Warrick serving as the gunman and Cross as the lookout.

Several stolen items were found inside the vehicle, which turned out to be stolen from Camp Street, and inside the home, according to the NOPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the aforementioned armed robbery incidents is asked to call detectives in the corresponding district – Second District at (504) 658-6020, Fifth District at (504) 658-6050, Sixth District at (504) 658-6060 or Eighth District at (504) 658-6080.