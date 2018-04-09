× More than 100,000 people visited the National WWII Museum in March

NEW ORLEANS — The National WWII Museum welcomed 100,592 visitors to its campus in March 2018, shattering the institution’s previous monthly record of 84,858 visitors set in March 2017.

In addition to breaking its monthly visitation record, the museum also experienced its highest volume of school group visitation in a single month with 9,350 students (K-12 and college) visiting the museum on field trips from March 1 through 31. In all, The National WWII Museum has welcomed nearly 6.5 million visitors and more than 715,000 students since opening its doors on June 6, 2000.

“Surpassing 100,000 visitors in a single month is a major milestone for our institution – it speaks to the ongoing relevance of the Museum’s mission and the quality of visitor experience provided by our tireless staff and volunteers,” said Stephen J. Watson, Museum President & CEO. “We take great pride in welcoming guests from all over the world and sharing the epic story of World War II with them, and it’s especially gratifying to know that we’re impacting so many students. Reaching school children is key to keeping the lessons of World War II alive so that the sacrifices made by our servicemembers will never be forgotten.”

The museum currently spans five pavilions featuring several permanent exhibits, including The Arsenal of Democracy: The Herman and George R. Brown Salute to the Home Front, Richard C. Adkerson & Freeport-McMoRan Foundation Road to Tokyo: Pacific Theater Galleries, The Duchossois Family Road to Berlin: European Theater Galleries and the institution’s original exhibit The D-Day Invasion of Normandy.

Last month, the museum broke ground on the Bollinger Canopy of Peace, a $14 million architectural structure that will unify the sprawling campus.

The museum is also building the Higgins Hotel & Conference Center, which will feature 230 guest rooms and more than 18,000 square feet of conference space.