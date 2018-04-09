× Louisiana man booked for 30 counts of possessing child porn

MORGAN CITY, La. — A Morgan City man has been arrested on 30 counts of possessing child pornography.

According to Morgan City Police, the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations began an investigation into David J. Elliot, Jr., after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

During the investigation, Elliot was found to be in possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 years old.

Elliot was arrested in Morgan City and booked into the Morgan City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.