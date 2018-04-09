Lightning strike kills 1, injures 4 in Florida

A lightning strike killed one woman and injured four others on Saturday in White Springs, Florida, Sheriff J. Harrell Reid with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lightning struck a camper trailer where five people were taking shelter from the rain because of the tremendous downpour, Reid said. A 23-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured.

The storm system included powerful winds, hail and isolated tornadoes, according to CNN meteorologist Haley Brink.

Severe storms and local heavy rains were forecast for Florida and much of the southeastern United States on Saturday, Brink said.