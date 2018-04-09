Get the Royal treatment at Windsor Court in honor of the Royal wedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is May 19, but for those who can’t make it across the pond to Windsor Castle, the Crescent City is calling.

Windsor Court Hotel – a luxury hotel in the heart of New Orleans – is celebrating the famous nuptials with the “Royal Wedding Weekend Getaway,” available May 17-20, 2018. While experts estimate the Royal Wedding itself will cost half a million pounds, Windsor Court’s weekend getaway is available for only $51,918 – a tip of the crown to the official wedding date.

Windsor Court is no stranger to the British celebrity sect. From royals like Princess Ann, to rockers like Roger Waters and Paul McCartney, the roster of glamorous guests is extensive. The lucky guests who book the hotel’s "Royal Wedding Weekend Getaway" will be staying in the very same suite as these stars and immersed in star-studded life, with extravagant amenities like:

Roundtrip, first-class airfare from anywhere in the continental U.S.

3 nights in the 2-bedroom Presidential Suite – perfect for 2 couples or 4 close friends Life-sized cardboard cutouts of Harry and Meghan, so it truly is a royal weekend Fully stocked bar of premium spirits, including Champagne Bollinger, the first champagne ever to receive the royal stamp of approval Signature Windsor Court floral arrangements throughout the suite Daily butler service Welcome amenities tailored for a king and queen

$4,000 hotel credit for food, drinks and spa services

Friday afternoon ladies’ hat-fitting at a premier local milliner, with a $1,500 credit so they can fancy themselves with fascinators and chapeaus suited to the ceremony

Private shopping experience at Saks Fifth Avenue with a $5,000 shopping credit

Wedding day champagne breakfast en-suite on May 19

Lemon elderflower wedding cake, covered in buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers, as inspired by the couple’s official selection from pastry chef Clair Ptak, of London’s Violet Bakery

Chauffeured car service throughout the stay – from arrival to departure

Traditional afternoon tea service for four, either in Le Salon or en-suite

Private luncheon and tour of M.S. Rau Antiques, where you’ll see items currently available for purchase, like The Royal Ice Pail from the Grand Service, valued at $1.485 million; or the much more affordable Prince Edward Enamel Cufflinks, valued at $88,500

Dinner at Arnaud’s

Private tour of Windsor Court’s $8 million, museum-quality collection art collection of more than 60 artists, many of British origin

Whether it’s Waterford wedding crystal toasting flutes to cheers the happy couple, Mignon Faget King and Queen Goblets for a private wine tasting with Windsor Court’s sommelier, or Wedgwood china teapots for a private tea service en-suite, it’s the additional, take-home touches that make this package worthy of the crown jewels.

4 Mignon Faget King and Queen Goblets

4 Waterford Wedding Heirloom Toasting Flutes

4 Wedgwood Wild Strawberry tea place settings (Windsor Court’s signature china pattern)

Exclusive licensed Royal Wedding Souvenir

If this package isn't in your price range the Windsor court will also be celebrating with a "Royal Tea" and viewing party in the Polo Lounge.