Big Sky animal rescue gets 71,000-pound pet food donation

FOLSOM, La. -- Big Sky Ranch in Folsom has received a big gift that is sure to go a long way in the animal rescue group's mission.

American Humane and Chicken Soup for the Soul donated 71,000 pounds of pet food to the ranch, which primarily serves as a rescue organization and also responds to natural disasters.

It's a small chunk of the more than 1 million meals they distribute each year. They chose to partner with Big Sky because of their disaster response efforts in the wake of the Baton Rouge flooding and Hurricane Harvey. The team has also worked together on other lifesaving efforts in Louisiana, specifically Big Sky’s TNR efforts (trap/neuter/return).

"A donation like this can make a difference. It's a night and day difference for a small rescue, or even a large rescue," said Big Sky Ranch Catnip Foundation CEO Catherine Wilbert. "So much of rescues' funding goes to feeding animals, so a donation like this frees up so much of those funds to be able to handle medical care and spay and neuter.

Big Sky also offers seminars, retreats, camps and events to support its mission and increase awareness surrounding the issues its seeks to solve. Read more about Big Sky here.