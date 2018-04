Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The city of New Orleans was abuzz this weekend with WrestleMania 34 in town. Sunday's event kicked off in Champions Square with a free block party.

WWE fans then got a chance to witness Ronda Rousey's first WWE appearance, and many more matches between superstars, including reigning Diva's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome was at capacity for the main show, filling seats from the floor, to the nose bleeds with fans of all ages, and in costume of course.