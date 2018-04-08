The Gator Grip? The Crawfish Crush? WWE fans create wrestling moves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- From the dome to the Convention Center that's where fans were enjoying WWE's Wrestlemania Axxcess. It was your chance to get up close and personal with the WWE Superstars like The Bella Twins.

As WGNO's Kenny Lopez found out many of these WWE fans have their own wrestling moves that could make them a Superstar. While in Louisiana these WWE fans thought it would be fun to create Louisiana-themed wrestling moves. Ever seen "The Gator Grip?" How about "The Pelican Punch?" Take a look at the video above to see some of these funny moves in action!