NOPD: Man wanted for stealing Louis Vuitton bag with $25K worth of watches, clothing inside

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a suspect in connection to a theft in the 100 block of Roosevelt Way.

At about 2 p.m. Friday (April 6), the pictured unknown white male entered the location and removed a Louis Vuitton tote bag and exited the location. The bag reportedly contained two Rolex watches and various clothing. All the property inside the bag is valued at approximately $25,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the pictured individual is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.