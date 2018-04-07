Ripoll fans 13: Curtis tops Brother Martin

Curtis starter Will Ripoll struck out 13 Friday night as John Curtis defeated Brother Martin 6-3.

Before the game, Curtis honored its 1982 state baseball champions, the first for the school in the sport. Among those attending was Pam Robertson, the widow of coach Mike Robertson. Robertson coached the team along with JT Curtis.

Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College.

