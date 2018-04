Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Thousands of wrestling fans came out to the WWE Hall of Fame tonight at the Smoothie King Center.

Legends like Kurt Angle, John Cena, Ron Simmons, Goldust, and more walked the red carpet prior to the event.

Tonight WWE inductees were:

• Bill Goldberg

• Ivory

• Jeff Jarrett

• The Dudley Boyz

• Hillbilly Jim

• Mark Henry

• Kid Rock in the celebrity wing

• Jarrius "JJ" Robertson will receive the Warrior Award