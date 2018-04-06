What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for April 7-8

NEW ORLEANS -- From baseball to Mardi Gras Indians to the biggest pro-wrestling event of the year, there's no shortage of fun to be had in New Orleans this weekend.
Here are our picks for weekend events (April 6 and 7).
- Baby Cakes Baseball: The New Orleans Baby Cakes host the Nashville Sounds with games on both Saturday and Sunday. Game time is 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at the Shrine on Airline. Sunday also offers the popular 4 for $44 deal, which includes four Baby Cakes tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, a program and a gift shop coupon for $44. More info here.
- Freret Street Festival: From 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, the Freret St. Festival will span Freret Street between Napoleon Avenue and Valmont Street and feature over 200 vendors, 3 stages of live music, pet adoptions and lots of other things to see and do. More info here.
- Spring Garden Show at City Park: The annual Spring Garden Show in the New Orleans Botanical Garden invites visitors to explore the beautiful Botanical Garden, more than 50 horticultural exhibits, family friendly activities, and enjoy educational lectures. It's open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday.
- Music Under the Oaks: The spring 2018 edition of Music Under the Oaks, a complimentary concert series in Audubon Park, kicks off Sunday at the Newman Bandstand with a performance by the Loyola University School of Music from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Downtown Super Sunday: Get ready to meet the "Circle of Chiefs" at Downtown Super Sunday. It happens at 1 p.m. Sunday and starts at the corner of Orleans Avenue and Moss Street at Bayou St. John. A second line will go from the bayou down Orleans Avenue to Broad Street, turn left on Broad Street, then onto St. Bernard Avenue and Dorgenois Street before ending at Hardin Park.
- Wrestlemania: It's the biggest pro-wrestling event of the year, bringing thousands of WWE fans to downtown New Orleans. It all comes together Sunday night for the main event: Wrestlemania at the Superdome. Tickets are close to selling out. More info here.