Want a library book that’s never overdue: check out 55,000 books you can check out FOREVER!

METAIRIE, La - You know it's spring.

Because it's time for the Spring 2018 Big Book Sale.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy (and sometimes book reader) Wild Bill Wood is LIVE at the Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Boulevard in Kenner, Louisiana.

That's where the Spring 2018 Big Book Sale has filled the Pontchartrain Center like the "Greatest Book Show on Earth!"

The hosts of the big book show are the Friends of the Jefferson Public Library. These friends really love books. They love books so much they put on this sale two times a year.

This is the Spring edition of the big book extravaganza.

Here's the schedule.

Thursday, April 5 through Sunday, April 8.

The hours are 10 am to 8 pm Thursday through Saturday.

And on Sunday, April 8, the hours are noon to 5 pm.

There's a quite a collection to see.

More than 55,000 books and more.

More includes puzzles, vintage postage stamps, DVDs, CDs, videotapes, music tapes, even records.

Do you remember records? Vinyl records?

You can find them at this sale.

And there's an auction.

You can bid on the Georgia O'Keeffe's book of art called, One Hundred Flowers.

It's a collection of her famous, her most famous masterpieces.

Also on the book auction block is The Quadrupeds of North America.

That's a book from James Audubon.

You can pay for anything you want to buy with cash, your debit card or major credit card.

Sorry, you can't write a check.

You can get in free. And there's plenty of free parking at the Pontchartrain Center.

The money from the big book sale all goes to the Jefferson Library system which has 16 locations around Jefferson Parish.

For more information, all you have do is click right here please: http://friendsofjeffersonlibrary.org/

You can also give them a call: Friends of the Jefferson Public Library at (504) 455-2665 or email at friendsjpl@yahoo.com.