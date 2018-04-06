Strong storms tonight with cooler air to follow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another spring cold front is on the way with the threat of strong storms tonight and Saturday morning. Expect warm southerly winds through the day Friday around 15 mph with a few spotty showers.

The main line of storms will move through the area early on Saturday. Basically the northern half of the area from I-10 north is in a slight risk outlook for severe weather. That is level 2 out of 5 on the scale. The main threat as the line moves in will be strong straight line winds.

However a small threat exists for an isolated tornado as well.

After the main line pushes through, we will still be seeing some rain through the morning. Most of that should dry out by Saturday afternoon as cooler air filters in.

Areas north of I-12 could see temperatures drop below 60 as early as mid afternoon.

Lows will drop into the low 40s in the northern sections on Sunday morning.

As with any overnight severe weather event, have a way to be woken up if a warning is issued for your area. Stay with WGNO on air and online for the latest.