State Police Detectives investigating officer involved shooting in Uptown New Orleans

Posted 5:14 AM, April 6, 2018, by , Updated at 05:40AM, April 6, 2018
NEW ORLEANS– Louisiana State Police Detectives are investigating an officer involved shooting in uptown New Orleans on Thursday night.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Green Street.

Investigators also say that there were no injures in this incident.

 

State Police Troop B released the following  statement about the shooting:

On Thursday, April 5, 2018, the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division (CID) – New Orleans Field Office was called to investigate a Trooper involved shooting.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 10:30 pm, an on-duty Trooper was sitting in an unmarked State Police unit on Broadway Ave. at Green St.

A dark-colored vehicle stopped next to the Troopers unit, and a male subject exited the vehicle.

The male subject then attempted to enter the Troopers unit.

The Trooper discharged his firearm, and the subject returned to the dark-colored vehicle.

The driver of the dark-colored vehicle and the male subject fled the scene in the vehicle.

A short time later the male subject was located on foot and apprehended by Troopers.

The dark-colored vehicle and driver are still at large.

Neither the Trooper nor the male subject sustained injuries as a result of this incident.

Charges for the male subject are pending.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene.

 

 

 