State Police Detectives investigating officer involved shooting in Uptown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Louisiana State Police Detectives are investigating an officer involved shooting in uptown New Orleans on Thursday night.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Broadway and Green Street.

Investigators also say that there were no injures in this incident.

State Police Troop B released the following statement about the shooting:

On Thursday, April 5, 2018, the Louisiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division (CID) – New Orleans Field Office was called to investigate a Trooper involved shooting.

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 10:30 pm, an on-duty Trooper was sitting in an unmarked State Police unit on Broadway Ave. at Green St.

A dark-colored vehicle stopped next to the Troopers unit, and a male subject exited the vehicle.

The male subject then attempted to enter the Troopers unit.

The Trooper discharged his firearm, and the subject returned to the dark-colored vehicle.

The driver of the dark-colored vehicle and the male subject fled the scene in the vehicle.

A short time later the male subject was located on foot and apprehended by Troopers.

The dark-colored vehicle and driver are still at large.

Neither the Trooper nor the male subject sustained injuries as a result of this incident.

Charges for the male subject are pending.

The Louisiana State Police Crime Lab responded to the scene.