Meet Anderson Cooper in Mandeville (maybe not the one you’re thinking of)

COVINGTON, LA -- If you stop by the Saint Tammany Humane Society, you can shake hands, uh paws, with Anderson Cooper. He's one of the many dogs that the shelter has available for adoption. There's also Lady and Wasabi and a bunch more.

On Sunday, Anderson Cooper and the others will be just a few of the 100+ dogs that will be searching for their forever homes at the annual Woofstock event in Mandeville.

"We'll adopt out so many dogs. We'll help them find their forever homes. We're bringing a little over 100 dogs to the event," said Sarah Davis, the Director of Development for the Saint Tammany Humane Society.

Woofstock is a fundraiser for the STHS and one of its biggest events of the year. Along with the adoptable dogs from multiple animal rescue groups, there is also a pet costume contest and all kinds of pet-related items to buy.

But the biggest attraction might be the low-cost veterinary clinic. The STHS provides the care at discounted prices to anyone who needs the care for their dogs.

"Through this event, we will see about 600 dogs for their vaccinations and annuals. We'll offer that at low-cost, which is a great opportunity for the community," David said.

Woofstock is at the Castine Center inside of Pelican Park in Mandeville. It's on Sunday, April 8, from 8:30 in the morning until 3:00 in the afternoon.

If you're there Sunday morning, be sure to say hello to WGNO's Curt Sprang. He's a regular at the event and will be one of the emcees!