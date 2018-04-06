× Houma man booked for murder after stabbing friend during an argument

HOUMA, La. — A Houma man is dead and another is behind bars on a murder charge after an argument between friends led to a fatal stabbing.

According to Houma Police, officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Thursday to a reported stabbing in front of 241 Magnolia Street.

The victim, 25-year-old Usie Ledet, died at the scene.

Investigators said Ledet was inside an apartment visiting a friend, 30-year-old Joshua Lee Williams, when the two of them got into an argument. That’s when Williams reportedly stabbed Ledet, lacerating his upper body.

The victim tried to run for help, but collapsed in front of the apartment complex and died.