Houma man booked for murder after stabbing friend during an argument
HOUMA, La. — A Houma man is dead and another is behind bars on a murder charge after an argument between friends led to a fatal stabbing.
According to Houma Police, officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Thursday to a reported stabbing in front of 241 Magnolia Street.
The victim, 25-year-old Usie Ledet, died at the scene.
Investigators said Ledet was inside an apartment visiting a friend, 30-year-old Joshua Lee Williams, when the two of them got into an argument. That’s when Williams reportedly stabbed Ledet, lacerating his upper body.
The victim tried to run for help, but collapsed in front of the apartment complex and died.
Williams was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on a second-degree murder charge.
This investigation is ongoing and is still in the early stages, anyone with information is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371 or they can submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online.