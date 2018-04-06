Day 2 of Wrestlemania Axxess! Interviews with New Day, Mickie James & more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Non-stop fun at Wrestlemania Axxess! The ultimate WWE fan experience! So much going on here, and this morning WGNO caught up with some of your favorite WWE Superstars!

There's superstar meet and greets, memorabilia & figurine displays, the Elimination Chamber, live NXT wrestling matches in the "Own the Nation Chamber"!

You can record your own superstar entrance and walk down the ramp! Don't forget about the foam pit! Plus tons of WWE merchandise.

Doors open for AXXESS at 5 p-m.

It runs all weekend long.

The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place at the Smoothie King Center at 6:30 tonight.

Our very own Saints Superfan JJ Robertson is getting honored there too, with the Warrior Award.

Then Wrestlemania34 is Sunday! You can still grab tickets, click here!