Champion Alexa Bliss talks trash in the ring, but loves giving back to WWE Universe

NEW ORLEANS -- WWE champ Alexa Bliss stopped by the News with a Twist studio ahead of her big matches for Wrestlemania and WWE Raw coming up Sunday and Monday.

Here's her interview with LBJ:

LBJ: Alright, so we get a chance to see you two times this weekend. At Wrestlemania, who are you going to face?

Alexa: Nia Jax.

LBJ: And then Monday Night Raw at the Smoothie King Center. You are going to throw down there as well?

Alexa: Of course.

LBJ: I was looking at some of your signature moves. So which one can you show me to use on my son? Just, tell me how it works because I want to be able to put something on him and tell him the the champ showed me this.

Alexa: Oh my goodness. I guess, well, if you really know me, I use more words than anything.

LBJ: Okay, so I can talk some trash to him.

Alexa: Yeah, I always talk trash and I have to run away before I have to back it up.

LBJ: Well, I do that anyway. He's 11, so I got to talk some trash to him. You know we've seen you guys throughout the city for the past couple of months. Not just a drive by on this weekend, which is the big weekend of Wrestlemania and all. But, you've been in schools reading. You've been, I mean, talking to the kids, the other day it was the Special Olympics guys and everything. Yesterday, the American Cancer Society, visiting a lot of folks. How important is that for you guys to be a part of that?

Alexa: It is very important you know I don't think people really realize how much WWE does focus on giving back to the community and charity work because you know we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for our WWE Universe and you know WWE has been fortunate enough to become the success it is. So WWE is very important on giving back. And you know Dave & Buster's which was so much fun and I loved it and I love being able to do the community outreach work because people don't realize that we do a lot of it. And it's so fun. And it just makes the job that much better.