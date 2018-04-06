Cars, Crafts and Crawfish take over Lamar Dixon Expo Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GONZALES, La -- Bring out the entire family for a day of fun and food at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

The South Louisiana Crawfish Boil, Craft and Car Show runs from 9:00 am until 9:00 pm on Saturday, April 7th. Admission is $5 for adults, while children 12 and under are free.

Competitions include crawfish-boiling, jambalaya, mini-pot, cracklin', crawfish-eating and washer board. WGNO morning and midday anchor Anne Cutler will be a celebrity judge!

The event features seven live bands, along with a variety of other entertainment, such as a kids fishing rodeo, scavenger hunt, craft booths, beer booth, petting zoo, inflatables, a raffle drawing and car show!

The 5th annual event is hosted by Cajun Livin N Cookin. It benefits "Dreams Come True" of Louisiana.