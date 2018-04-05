WWE superstore at Axxess sells exclusive merchandise!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The start of the WrestleMania weekend is on! WWE Axxess hosted thousands of fans from all over the world. Inside, there's a WWE Superstore that sells merchandise from t-shirts, photo frames, and even WWE Title Belt replicas.

Most of the WWE Title Belts are exclusive only to WrestleMania. They have every title you can think of to make you look like a WWE champ. Sizes range from actual size title belts to belt buckles and even belts that can go on your finger.

They even have a title belt that's very close to the original. It has a letter belt, and is decked out with real zirconia jewels.