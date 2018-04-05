WWE releases limited edition New Orleans-themed merchandise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- WWE has taken over New Orleans for Wrestlemania week, and they brought their best WWE merchandise with them.

The WWE superstore is inside the Ernest Morial Convention Center. The WrestleMania 34 Superstore has over 700 items.

Keeping in theme with New Orleans, WWE fans can get their hands on limited edition Saints colored jerseys, WrestleMania Mardi Gras beads, superstar voodoo dolls, and black and gold skulls.

Most merchandise is available online but it will not be re-stocked, so the best chance to get these collectors items is by heading to the Superstore, or purchasing online, fast!