Would you eat it? Miracle Bar!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

A dessert that's flour free and kosher for Passover? Test Kitchen Taylor has the perfect recipe! These Miracle Bars are chewy, chocolatey and delicious!

Miracle Bars

2 cups ground almonds

1 cup brown sugar

2 eggs

1 cup chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 375.

Grease a 9×13 pan.

Mix ingredients together and spread in bottom of pan.

The batter will be thick but do not add water.

Bake for 23 minutes and let cool.

Cut into bars and enjoy!

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!