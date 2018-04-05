Twist’s Meghan Kluth unleashes her WWE Superstar alter ego

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS — The doors to WWE WrestleMania 34’s fan event, AXXESS opened at 6 PM on Thursday to ticket holders.

There are various activities inside the event such as wrestling in a foam pit, creating your own WWE promotional video, snapping pictures with your favorite superstar in the elimination chamber, and you can even work on your superstar entrance!

Twist reporter Meghan Kluth practiced a few of her alter egos, take a look!

WrestleMania Axxess takes over the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La., Thursday, April 5, to Sunday, April 8. Fans of all ages will not want to miss the ultimate WWE fan experience, featuring Superstar meet & greets, memorabilia displays and much more.

Tickets for this year’s WrestleMania Axxess celebration are available now.