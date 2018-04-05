The New Day WWE Superstars bringing top energy to Wrestlemania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- The New Day is a group of top-energy WWE Superstars which include Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods. These Superstars compete on WWE's Smackdown.

They proved their place in Sports Entertainment history by setting the record for the longest tag team championship reign in WWE history.

"We have a real kinship. A real brotherhood. We're all about the power of positivity and that's something we want people to see how much fun we're having and that energy is infectious. When you see someone having fun, you want to be a part of it," Big E said.

The New Day began using the word, "Booty" as their catchphrase, even introducing their own cereal brand called, "Booty-O's."