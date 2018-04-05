Terrebonne Parish sheriff warns of postal money order scam

HOUMA – Terrebonne Parish police are warning residents about a scam involving money orders that has been circulating throughout the parish.

Fake postal money orders are first sent to a home with the instructions to deposit the money order and then purchase gift cards, according to the TPSO.

The scammers then instruct the victim to send the gift cards to a specific address within 48 hours in order to collect an award.

“This is a SCAM,” Sheriff Jerry Larpenter wrote in a post on the police department’s official Facebook page. “You should not attempt to deposit this Money Order or provide anyone with your personal banking information.”

People in the Houma area have received this scam in the mail.

Larpenter warns residents “not to cash any money orders received from anyone who you are not conducting business with.”