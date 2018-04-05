St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office process server arrested for child pornography, online solicitation

COVINGTON – A process server for the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged with indecent behavior with children, child pornography, and solicitation of a minor on the internet.

Brett Bahm, who has worked for the Civil Division of the STPSO since 1998, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail today.

“I hold all of our employees to a higher standard. When a public servant betrays the trust of the community, that individual must face the consequences,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

Bahm was immediately terminated upon his arrest, according to the STPSO.

No further details of the ongoing investigation have been released.